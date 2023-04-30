This Hanging Storage Hack Requires Only 2 Dollar Tree Products

Image Credit: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images News/GettyImages

Admittedly, Dollar Tree might not be the first place you think of when it comes to closet storage. Sure, you can buy hangers and bins at the store ... but what else?

Advertisement

As Dollar Tree Decor proves on TikTok, the retailer is a goldmine for closet storage solutions. The trick is to combine multiple products to make exactly what you need.

Advertisement

Case in point: In a recent video, the content creator made a simple vertical hanging shelf using wire baskets and shower rings. The finished product is not only lightweight and stylish, but easy to move around too.

To create the hanging storage, Dollar Tree Decor connects three wire baskets with metal shower rings. The topmost shower rings can then be added to the tension rod in a closet, resulting in easy and accessible storage.

We can see the hanging basket being useful for items like beanies, wallets, or t-shirts. Meanwhile, in a pantry, it could work well for things like towels and potholders.

Advertisement

It's worth noting that the shower rings at Dollar Tree might not match your wire baskets or existing home decor. In this case, you can pick up shower rings from another retailer to ensure they match.

Another option is to spray paint the shower rings and wire baskets. Personally, we'd love to see this project coated in matte black spray paint for a sleek look.

Advertisement

Other Dollar Tree storage hacks:

Did you know that Dollar Tree acrylic photo frames can help you organize your spice drawer? Simply place them flat in the drawer, positioning the stand along the top. This will create a slanted surface that's perfect for displaying spice bottles.

Advertisement

In your office, organize documents and mail by turning a wire dish rack into a paper organizer. This involves bending the prongs flat against the dish rack, which creates pockets for various documents.

Advertisement