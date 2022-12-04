This Hack for Hanging Long Clothing Will Improve Your Organization Game

No matter how often you organize a closet, long coats and dresses can make it look messy. This is especially true if you have a low closet or items, like boxes, on your closet floor. The extra fabric can gather along the bottom, making it appear untidy AF.

Fortunately, there's a simple hack for that. As Instagram user @jillcomesclean explains in a useful video, all you need is two hangers: one with clips and one without.

Place the item on the clipless hanger, just as you normally would. Next, attach the clips of the other hanger on the bottom. Fold up the item and place the bottom hanger on the top one.

This will keep the excess fabric out of the way, allowing you to neatly hang the item. So easy!

"I love [this tip] for my long dresses. I have a lot of summer maxi dresses and end up shoving the bottoms between all the other crap on my closet floor," commented one user.

Worth noting, the trick isn't limited to dresses and coats. You can also use it for overalls, jumpsuits, and even various linens.

If you want to buy clip hangers online, search for "pant hangers." Personally, we're loving these simple and sleek wood pants hangers at Target.

Other organization hacks:

Speaking of hangers, if you have a broken one, don't be so quick to toss it. Try adding shower rings and taping it together. This trick for broken hangers will allow you to hang hats, scarves, and belts with ease.

If you need new containers but don't want to spend money, check out this idea for DIY hyacinth storage bins. It involves braiding brown packaging paper and covering cardboard boxes. The project is also beginner-friendly, so you don't need to be a crafting pro to do it.