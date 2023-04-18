It's Surprisingly Easy to DIY a $5 Cat Scratcher You'll Actually Want in Your Home

Often it's by accident that we find solutions to problems that weren't even top of mind. Kind of like how water doesn't seem to boil when you watch it, sometimes fixes don't come when you ‌keep‌ fixating. Just last week, TikTok user @emilyrayna had one of those very moments when discovering that the carpet tiles she'd bought to craft a custom rug for her room created the perfect DIY cat scratcher.

Advertisement

The tiles — which Emily said she put through "intensive stress tests from the greatest carpet critic" i.e. her cat — acted as a designated spot for kitty to get their scratches out without tearing up the actual furniture. And not only are the carpet tiles claw-friendly, but — as Emily knew through her history of custom rug-crafting — they can be personalized to fit your space (or cat's personality).

Advertisement

Emily created a few options for two of TikTok's most followed felines (@melon.n.finn) using carpet tiles, scissors, an Exacto knife, duct tape, and felt. Here, the creator shows how to DIY a flip-flip and bow tie cat scratcher.

First, draw your desired shape on the back of the tile and cut it out using an Exacto knife. Clean up any messy edges with scissors. You can also use multiple tiles in a variety of colors, and attach the cutouts to one another with duct tape on the non-carpeted side. Although not required, you can then attach felt to the back for a more polished look. Use a hot glue gun to add rope as your trim and voilà! A custom cat scratcher.

Advertisement

While we love the creativity that went into these artful options, you can also keep it simple and opt for neutral colors and basic designs. We can assure you that your furry friend will approve.

Advertisement