Home Remedies for Getting Rid of Pet Urine Smells From Tile

Image Credit: Fred Langer Photography/Moment Open/GettyImages

Part of having dogs and cats as pets is cleaning up bathroom accidents. This can be especially true if you have puppies and kittens who may not be fully potty trained. In addition to wanting to disinfect the area, you also want to make sure that the urine smell does not persist, as pets may relieve themselves on exactly the same spot if they can smell the urine. As a general rule of thumb, clean up the accident as soon as possible.

Try Vinegar and Water

Sop up as much urine as possible with paper towels. Then, combine equal parts water and white distilled vinegar. The water dilutes the vinegar, which can help eliminate odors. Vinegar is nontoxic and a green alternative to store-bought cleaners.

Stir the solution until it's thoroughly blended. Spray or pour it onto the affected area of the tiled floor. Allow the solution to set in for 10 minutes. Wipe up the vinegar and water with paper towels. Clean the area with water to remove all remaining vinegar. If you need some extra scrubbing power or need to get the grout clean, you can use an old toothbrush and solution to do so.

As a word of caution, do not use vinegar to clean natural stone or marble floors, as this could cause damage to the tiles.

Use Baking Powder and Vinegar

Use paper towels to mop up the pet urine as best you can. Then, put 1/2 cup of white vinegar on the area where the mess was located. Let the vinegar set in for approximately 10 minutes or so. Next, add 2 to 3 tablespoons of baking powder directly to the vinegar. For smaller spots, 2 tablespoons will suffice, and for larger ones, use 3 tablespoons.

Combining the two ingredients will cause some foaming, not completely unlike a homemade volcano. Once the foaming has subsided, clean it up with paper towels. To remove any residual baking powder and vinegar, wet a paper towel with lukewarm water and give the area a once-over.

Clean With Liquid Dish Soap

Another easy-to-make homemade cleaning solution is diluted liquid dish soap. Combine 1 part liquid dish soap with 5 parts water in a bowl or bucket. Mix it together to form suds. This can be poured onto the stain or into a plastic spray bottle and spritzed onto the spot. Use a scrubbing brush as necessary to remove residual urine from the tile.

Let the dish soap cleaning solution sit on the tile for approximately five minutes. Then mop up the solution with paper towels. Use a wet paper towel to clean off the soap solution. Dish soap can make tile floors very slippery, so as a safety precaution, be sure you wash away any traces of the dish soap with plain water and dry the floor thoroughly before allowing anyone to walk on it. Repeat this step if necessary.