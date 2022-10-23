This Carpet Hack Will Make You Feel Like You're Walking on a Cloud

Stylist Emily Henderson is known for her artfully lived-in design approach, and one of her recent carpet hacks posted on Instagram is a testament to this. In a video, the designer shows wall-to-wall carpet being installed in a bedroom, but adds a special touch that makes the floor covering instantly feel comfortable.

"Put a memory foam pad under the carpet," writes Henderson. "It makes it feel like you're walking on a cloud."

On her blog, the stylist gets more specific, stating that if you plan on adding memory foam beneath your carpet, get as close to one inch as possible. Of course, you'll want to keep in mind how high your hallway threshold is, so that the memory foam with the added carpet on top isn't too high. Also, going over 1/2 inch in padding can cause installation problems and end up not being as durable, so try to find a happy medium and consult an expert on your specific situation if necessary.

You'll also want to note that memory foam can flatten over time, causing your carpet to not have enough support. For more information, take a look at Hunker's guide on carpet padding types.

If you have a rug instead of wall-to-wall carpet, you can also buy a memory foam pad for it. RugPadUSA, for instance, has the Cloud Comfort 7/16" pad priced at $34.81 for a 2-foot-by-2-foot rug.

Here's to making your home as comfy as possible!