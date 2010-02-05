How to Glue Carpet to Stairs

Image Credit: cstewart/iStock/GettyImages See More Photos

Whether you're trying to reduce the amount of noise on your stairs, you want to add a bit of warmth and cushion, or you simply want to change up the look, adding carpeting on stairs is a fairly simple and inexpensive project. Luckily, you don't have to be a professional carpet installer to attach carpeting to the wood planks on your stairs — all you need is a few tools and an hour or two.

The Benefits of Carpet on Stairs

If you're considering adding carpeting onto your stairs, you'll be happy to know there are a couple of very key benefits:

​ Carpeting can prevent falls on the stairs. ​ A layer of cushioning on a flight of stairs cuts down on the number of slips and trips that can happen going up or down. This can be crucial for safety, as the stairs are one of the most common places someone will fall in the home. And, if someone still manages to trip and fall — a carpeted flooring makes for a softer landing than a wood floor.

How to Glue Carpeting onto Stairs

Step 1: Cut to size and lay out the carpeting Cut your chosen carpeting to size to fit your staircase using carpet scissors. Once you've done a dry fit — seams flush and no overlapping or short lengths of carpet exposed — you can begin to glue the carpet down. Step 2: Glue the carpet Roll back the carpet pieces and spread the carpet adhesive on with a trowel. (If using a pad, glue that down first and then glue the carpet to the pad.) Advertisement Step 3: Apply pressure Firmly place the carpet down on the first step and use a broom to remove any bubbles. (A small broom works best but you can also use a wooden dowel or carpet roller for this). Step 4: Repeat until you reach the top Continue up the staircase until complete. Let dry at least overnight or however long the glue manufacturer suggests in the directions. Advertisement

Carpet Gluing Alternatives

If you're not interested in measuring and glueing carpet onto the stairs, there are a couple of easy alternatives you can use that will still give you the benefits of a traditional carpet.

Stick on carpet stair treads offer a bevy of design patterns and colors to choose from. They are easy to install and cut with a box cutter or a carpet knife. Make sure to lay the pattern out first because the adhesive is hard to pull up once you've placed the tile without damaging the stick on carpet stair treads. They quickly bring up the aesthetic and safety of the flight of stairs and you can complete the project by noon.

Runner rugs for stairs can also provide a bit of softness, dampen sound, and you don't have to measure and cut each piece. As a bonus, it gives a consistent look to the stairs — and stair rods fit snugly along the base of each step to help keep it in place over a long period of time.