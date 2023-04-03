How to Get Free Flowers at Lowe's for Mother's Day

Who doesn't love free things? In celebration of Mother's Day coming down the pike on May 14, Lowe's has just announced that they will be giving away free one-pint flowers to shoppers.

Lowe's Free Mother's Day Flower Giveaway will take place on Mother's Day itself from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. your local time. So in between your Mother's Day brunch and all of the other ways you'll be doting upon your mom or mother figure, make sure to stop by your nearby store. Attendees will not only get free flowers, but they will also receive a $10 coupon for their next $75 purchase at Lowe's.

In order to participate in this Mother's Day Flower Giveaway, you'll have to register online before the event. Registration opens on Saturday, April 30 at 12 a.m. your local time — mark your calendars now!

Other Mother’s Day Ideas

Looking for Mother's Day inspiration? We've got you covered. Check out some of our other Mother's Day ideas below:

Here's a roundup of 40 unique Mother's Day gift ideas that will surprise and delight.

Almost as important as what to give your mom is what ‌not‌ to give your mom. We've outlined a few Mother's Day gifts to stop giving, and offered ideas for some alternatives to give instead.

Mother's Day brunch is a must for many families, but figuring out what to serve can be daunting. Check out this list of 13 Mother's Day brunch recipes to help jumpstart your menu plans.



