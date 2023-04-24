Bed Bath & Beyond Will Stop Accepting Coupons on This Date

Image Credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images News/GettyImages

On Sunday, April 23, Bed Bath & Beyond officially filed for bankruptcy, leaving many loyal shoppers with questions such as: When will Bed Bath & Beyond stop taking coupons? What about gift cards?

Though the company plans to close its 360 Bed Bath & Beyond locations by June 30, according to KCAL News, it will stop taking coupons sooner than that — much sooner. In fact, Bed Bath & Beyond states that it will no longer accept coupons starting this week.

"We anticipate that we will stop accepting coupons on April 26, 2023, when we will start our store closing sales, where customers will be able to shop for your favorite products at deep discounts," the company writes on its Chapter 11 FAQ page.

Gift cards can be used until May 8, while Welcome Rewards and merchandise credits can be redeemed through May 15. As for returns and exchanges for items bought before April 26, 2023, Bed Bath & Beyond will accept them until May 24. However, all purchases made during the store's closing sales will be final.

Want to get a refund for your membership? "While your membership is not eligible for a refund, you can continue to enjoy your membership benefits before our store closing sales begin on April 26, 2023," writes the company.

‌Here's a handy bulleted list to help you keep track of these Bed Bath & Beyond cut-off dates:‌

Membership benefits: April 26

Gift cards: May 8

Welcome rewards: May 15

Merchandise credits: May 15

Returns and exchanges: May 24

We're sad to see Bed Bath & Beyond go, but in the meantime, we'll be gathering our coupons to shop the store's final sales this week.

