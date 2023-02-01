Amazon Fresh Is About to Make You Pay More for Groceries

It's no secret that ‌everything‌ seems to be more expensive these days. From individual items like eggs to cost of membership increases at retailers like Costco, our wallets are feeling the strain. Next to hop on the inflation bandwagon is Amazon Fresh — and those who take advantage of its grocery delivery services will be the ones affected most.

One of the perks of being an Amazon Prime member was free grocery delivery through the Amazon Fresh service. Users could virtually add items to their cart and have it delivered to their door on the same day. A pretty sweet deal, if you ask us.

Well, the technology giant sent an email to Prime members on Friday stating that new changes will be implemented beginning February 28, 2023.

Orders under $150 will have an additional delivery charge tacked onto the price. While you don't need a Prime membership to shop through Amazon Fresh, one of the bonuses of being a member was the lack of a service fee on orders over $50 — a pretty easy feat during a time when everything costs so much. The new expense will range from $3.95 to $9.95, depending on how much you order.

Amazon will continue to offer two-hour delivery and one-hour pickup on all purchases, with an additional six-hour option for a cheaper price.

The impacts of this change are still unknown, but we imagine that many people will opt for heading to the grocery stores themselves — just like old times, right?

