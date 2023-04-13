This New Line of Machine-Washable Rugs Features Art Inspired by Basquiat

Ruggable just launched their newest collection that features artwork inspired by street artist Jean-Michel Basquiat. Known for his neo-expressionist paintings, Basquiat's work created a massive impact in the contemporary art world, and you can now bring his work into your home thanks to Ruggable.

Advertisement

The Jean-Michel Basquiat collection, which launched today, features 14 different rugs and doormat styles that prominently feature images inspired by Basquiat's exquisite work. Ruggable is known for its machine-washable covers, and every rug and doormat in this collection is water- and stain-resistant. Doormat styles include a bright blue comic book-inspired image that reads "Hey!" as well as a doormat that features a dinosaur wearing a crown, based on Basquiat's "Pez Dispenser."

Video of the Day

The rugs in this collection are a mix of neutral and multi-colored designs, including a blue and taupe rug inspired by Basquiat's "Palm Springs Jump," and a rug called Samo Skull, which is based on Basquiat's iconic skull paintings. Each design is available as an area rug or a runner, and either would be a perfect choice if you're looking to make a bold statement in your home.

Advertisement

Check out a few of our favorites below, and shop the full collection here.

Inspired by Basquiat's "Palm Springs Jump."

Reminiscent of a map, this rug will be a statement piece in any room.

Advertisement

A perfect mat for greeting your guests at the entryway.

Paying homage to Basquiat's skull paintings, this rug would be right at home in a maximalist space.

Based on Basquiat's "Pez Dispenser," we could see this playful rug being perfect for a kid's room.

Advertisement