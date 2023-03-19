This Home Hack Will Completely Transform Your Curtains

Curtains are one of those things that look so simple and elegant when done right, but can look messy and cheap when done wrong. And as always, TikTok is here to save the day with this DIY for making even the least expensive curtains look polished.

Creator @littlepettittpad recently shared a video where they use the cardboard tubes that are inside toilet paper rolls (yes, you heard that right) to evenly space their curtain pleats. Here's the full breakdown.

First, the DIYer removed the curtain and rod from the wall and proceeded to take the curtain off the rod. They then took six cardboard toilet paper tubes and put one between every other hole on the curtain as they strung the curtain back on the rod. (The number of cardboard tubes you'll need depends on the number of holes in your curtain.) Since you obviously don't want the cardboard to show, this pattern makes sure that the curtain always wraps around the front of the tube.

They then placed their rod back on the wall and pulled the curtain open. The cardboard rolls ensure the space between each pleat is even, providing your home with an extra touch of sophistication.

One commenter recommends swapping the toilet paper tubes for pipe insulation tubes to add extra sturdiness, which is quite brilliant if you ask us. BRB, we need to go class up our curtains ASAP.

