This Drill-Free Curtain Hack Is Perfect for Renters

If you've ever lived in an apartment, you know how restricting it can be when making upgrades to your space. But if you want to elevate your home ‌and‌ get your security deposit back, we came across a brilliant curtain hack on TikTok that will help.

Rather than drilling into walls to hang a traditional curtain rod, try a tension curtain rod instead. TikToker Anya Bumag used the Ivilon Tension Curtain Rod from Amazon and to say we're obsessed is an understatement.

Setup takes only a few minutes, and it requires no tools whatsoever. All you have to do is slide on a curtain and adjust the curtain rod to the width of your window.

Not only are the curtain tension rods sturdy, but they also come in plenty of colors to match any aesthetic, including gold, satin nickel, brushed nickel, chrome, ivory, black, bronze, and white. And to top it off, you can use them beyond windows and for shower curtains and doorways, too.

