How to Hang Drapery Hooks on Rod Pocket Curtains

Step 3

Pin the buckram header 1/2 inch from the top edge of the curtain. Turn the ends under 1/2 inch for a nice end finish. The buckram header should be drapery loop side out. Some header types have a specific top edge. Sew your header to the curtain panel starting at the top left side. Sew your seam from left to right. Sew above the pockets and cords. Sew additional seams from left to right. Some headers allow you to sew three seams. Most have two horizontal seams. Sew vertical seams to top stitch the ends to the panel. Sew over the cords on the left side. Pull the cords loose on the right side before sewing the end down.