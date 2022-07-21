Easy No-Sew Method to Hemming Curtains

Finding store-bought curtains that are the perfect length for your space can be tricky. Of course, there's always the option of getting custom-made curtains, but that's generally an expensive endeavor. A more affordable alternative is to buy curtains that are longer than you need, and hem them yourself. This way, you can get a completely tailored look with control over whether you want them to graze the floor, pool slightly, or hang just above the floor. The best part? You can hem curtains ​without​ sewing — plus, this easy no-sew method doesn't even require you to take down your curtains.