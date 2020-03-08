DIY Calming Eye Pillow to Help You Ease Into Sleep or Rest Tired Eyes

DIY in a Day brings you step-by-step instructions for easy projects that will spruce up your space — within 24 hours (or less!).

Nurture tired eyes with a weighted eye pillow infused with the soothing scent of lavender. Flax seeds provide a comfortable compression and retain their heat when warmed up, making them the ideal filler. Dried lavender buds and essential oil combine to create a calming aromatherapy that eases the senses and makes sleep feel like a luxury. Whether heated in the microwave to ease headaches or tension, or chilled in the freezer to relieve puffy eyes or sinuses, this DIY eye pillow is sure to bring both relief and comfort at bedtime.