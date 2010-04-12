How to Make Clothes Smell Good in the Dryer

Image Credit: artisteer/iStock/GettyImages

There's nothing like the smell of clean laundry. But maybe you've noticed that your clothes have started smelling a bit musty when they come out of the dryer, or maybe you just want to kick things up a notch and enjoy fresher-smelling clothing. If you want to impart a lovely scent to your laundry, there are a couple of tried-and-true dryer tricks you need to know. Learn how to make your clothes smell nice in the dryer as well as how to take care of them post-dryer.

Make Scented Dryer Sheets

Making your own scented dryer sheets is easy, cheap, eco-friendly, and most important, effective. For this DIY project, you'll need some old fabric (an old T-shirt or blanket will do nicely), a 32-ounce mason jar, an essential oil of your choice, white vinegar, and distilled water.

Start by cutting strips of fabric; these will be your "sheets." Mix 1/2 cup of distilled water, 1 1/2 cups of white vinegar, and 20 drops of your essential oil in a bowl. Fold up the pieces of fabric, place them in the Mason jar, and pour the vinegar mixture into the jar. Finish by putting the lid back on the jar and turning it until the fabric strips are completely coated.

The next time you dry your clothes, put one or two of your DIY dryer sheets in with them. You can even use the same sheet more than once. Voila — you have one fresh-smelling load of laundry on your hands.

Try a Popular Cleaning Hack

Sometimes, even the best-smelling laundry detergent in the world won't cut it. For those times when you need a little something extra to freshen up your clothes, try using a sponge and some fabric softener.

Fill a bowl with warm water and add 2 cups of fabric softener. Then, soak a sponge in the mixture for a few minutes before squeezing it out. Put the sponge in your dryer along with your clothing. You'll be amazed at how heavenly your clothes smell.

Take Care of Your Clothes Post-Dryer

Aside from making scented dryer sheets and using a fabric-softener-soaked sponge, it's important to know how to take care of your freshly washed clothes. Follow these after-dryer tips, and get rid of sour-smelling laundry, once and for all:

​ Dry your clothes thoroughly. ​ If you're tempted to take your clothes out of the dryer while they're still a little damp, resist the urge. Folding still-damp laundry will result in musty-smelling laundry.





