How to Use Rings on Curtains With a Rod Pocket

Curtains with rod pockets offer a classic look to your home's décor. A rod pocket consists of a pocket at the top of the curtain panel that slips over and conceals the curtain rod. Rod pocket curtains offer versatility. You can give them a pleated look by bunching the fabric together or allow the curtains to hang straight depending on your preferences.

One drawback to rod pocket curtains is that they are difficult to open. This is especially a problem if the curtains are very long, as it may require getting on a ladder to pull the curtains apart at the rod to open them. Curtain rods can pose a problem if you plan to open the curtains on a regular basis. A solution to this problem is using curtain hooks (drapery pins) or curtain clips with attached rings when hanging rod pocket curtains.

How Rod Pocket Curtains Work

Also known as pole top or casement curtains, rod pocket curtains consist of a casing that is sewn into the back of the curtain panel. This creates a long pocket at the top where you can push the curtain rod through, hiding the rod from view. The curtain panels can then be bunched as tightly or as loosely as you want depending on the type of look you desire.

With rod pocket curtains, a small portion of the rod shows at each end when the curtain is closed. To minimize the appearance of the rod and further enhance the decorative impact, consider using curtain rod finials, which add a decorative finishing touch.

How to Use Curtain Clips

Using curtain clip rings on rod pocket curtains allows for easy opening and closing. You can attach the clips in a manner that enhances how the curtain falls and looks. Keep in mind that attaching curtain rings using clips (or hooks) adds to the length of the curtains.

Curtain clips work best with medium to lightweight curtain fabrics. Very heavy curtains may cause strain on the clips. As a result, the fabric may slip out of the clips. The general guideline is to attach clips every 2 to 4 inches. The heavier the curtains, the closer you should attach the curtain clip rings. To attach curtain clip rings to rod pocket curtains:

Remove the curtains from the curtain rod. Determine the number of clip rings per panel required by measuring the width of each panel. The heavier the material, the closer you should space the rings. For example, for a standard 45-inch panel with rings spaced 3 inches apart, you want to attach 15 clip rings. Lay the curtains out flat with the backs of the panels facing up. Use a measuring tape to measure out and mark the back of the panels with chalk to indicate where to attach each clip. Begin at one end of the panel, an inch down from the top of the rod pocket, and attach a clip to the back of the pocket at a chalk mark. The goal is for the clip not to be exposed when you turn the curtain over and hang it. Once all the ring clips are attached, slip the rings through the curtain rod and hang the curtains.

How to Use Curtain Hooks

Using curtain rings with hooks on rod pocket curtains is another way to allow for easier opening and closing of your curtains. These sharp metal curtain hooks are attached to curtain rings. You secure the rings to the curtains by sliding the hooks into the fabric on the back of the drapery.

When using curtain hooks, it's important to ensure that the rod pocket is reinforced. Reinforce thin curtain fabric by sewing on curtain tape or additional fabric to the back of the rod pocket. Otherwise, you may find that the hooks tear and damage the fabric. The rule of thumb is to attach hooks every 2 to 4 inches. The heavier the material, the closer you should space the hooks. To attach curtain rings with hooks on rod pocket curtains:

Remove the curtains from the curtain rod. Determine the number of rings per panel required by measuring the width of each panel. The heavier the material, the closer you should space the hooks. For example, for a 45-inch panel with spacing every 2 inches you will require 22 hooks.

Lay the curtains on a flat surface so the back of each panel faces up. Measure and mark on the back of each panel with chalk where to insert each hook.

Beginning at one end, attach a hook ring to the back of the curtain rod pocket where indicated with chalk. Attach hooks an inch down to ensure the hooks don't show when you hang the curtains. Continue attaching rings with hooks where you marked with chalk at the same level. As you attach the hooks, tug on each one to ensure that it is firmly attached and that the fabric doesn't appear to be ripping.

Once all the rings with hooks are attached, slip the rings onto the curtain rod and hang the curtains.

