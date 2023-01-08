This Curtain Hack Is Perfect for Renters Who Despise Their Vertical Blinds

If you've rented an apartment before, you may have been faced with vertical blinds. They're efficient at keeping the light out, but they're not the most, um … aesthetically pleasing option. Luckily for us, TikTok creator @shefoundthat has uncovered a solution.

The user shares a super affordable Amazon find called a NoNo Bracket. These brackets require no tools or drilling into the wall — they simply fit over the blinds that are already installed in your apartment.

Once the creator places a bracket over the blinds, they take a curtain rod, place it in the bracket, and adjust the screws so the rod fits snuggly. That's all there is to it! They push the vertical blinds all the way to either end of the window and the space looks brand new with a blue velvet curtain, without a vertical blind in sight.

The comment section is certainly thrilled with this find, even if some of them don't mind their own vertical blinds. "I don't even hate my vertical blinds, but I love this for adding more color or matching the aesthetic," one user wrote, while another one shared, "I wish I knew about this before. We absolutely destroyed our apartment blinds trying to take them off."

NoNo Brackets are $14.95 for a pack of two and come in a variety of different finishes, so you can be sure to find one that matches your personal decor. What a find!