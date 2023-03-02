Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Were Just Asked to 'Vacate' Their Royal Home

Image Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/GettyImages

It's no secret that there is tension between the royal family and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and based on recent news, it would seem this family friction is continuing into 2023. According to ‌Architectural Digest‌, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been asked to completely move out of Frogmore Cottage, which has been their royal residence in the United Kingdom.

"We can confirm The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage," a representative for couple told ‌Architectural Digest.‌

Back in 2019, before their son Archie was born, Harry and Meghan moved into Frogmore Cottage, which can be found on Windsor Castle's grounds. That same year, their home was also controversially undergoing $3 million of renovations using taxpayer money that they ended up having to pay back.

By 2020, Meghan and Harry decided to leave the royal family and move to North America — living in a mansion on Vancouver Island, Canada; Tyler Perry's Beverly Hills home; and finally, their current $14.65 million house in Montecito, California. However, in January 2020, the queen did put out a statement saying that Frogmore would "remain their U.K. family home." It would seem that that has changed.

Though the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have rarely returned to Frogmore Cottage, we imagine it's still hard to have that tie severed. However, we're sure that if Harry and Meghan were to visit their family in the U.K., the royals would find somewhere to house them. After all, they own an actual palace.

