This Tasty Trick Lets You Get Every Last Bit of Honey Out of the Jar

If honey is a staple in your kitchen, you probably know how frustrating it can be to remove leftovers from an almost-empty jar. This is especially true if your kitchen is cold, as lower temperatures tend to harden the condiment. Likewise, if it's in a bear-shaped bottle, it can be exceptionally difficult to scoop out.

Fortunately, there's an easy way to use every last bit ‌without‌ creating a sticky mess. As TikToker @kalejunkie suggests, the trick is to make a vinaigrette dressing directly in the bottle.

Simply add olive oil, balsamic vinegar, dijon mustard, and minced or mashed garlic into the jar. (You can also use garlic powder if you don't have the fresh stuff on hand.) Round it out with some salt and pepper, recap the jar, then give it a good shake. And just like that, you have a delicious homemade dressing!

This trick will also help remove honey along the sides of the jar, making it easier to clean. This way, you can reuse the jar for other purposes.

Besides, honey isn't exactly cheap, so you might as well use every last drop. Personally, we'll definitely be bookmarking this hack for the future.

Other ways to use leftover condiments:

Of course, this honey hack isn't the only way to use nearly-empty jars. Earlier this year, we wrote about making overnight oats in nut butter jars. It's an awesome way to clean out a sticky container while preparing a delicious breakfast.

You can apply the same idea to jam jars, too. Make an overnight oatmeal in the jar or, for something simpler, add your preferred milk in the almost-empty jar. Finally, give it a good shake. This will result in a tasty flavored milk, which you can enjoy as is or with cereal.