This Popular Jelly Drink Will Satisfy Your Bubble Tea Craving

If you've ever made bubble tea at home, you know how simple the process can be. But if you're out of tapioca pearls — or if you're looking for some different — you might want to try making this jelly drink instead. It's sweet, flavorful, and packed with jelly goodness, making it the perfect bubble tea alternative

To make the beverage, simply add a few gummy candies to a heat-safe glass, as demonstrated by @williamsengg on TikTok. They used Haribo Happy-Candy Gummi Candy, but you can use any type you'd like. Add hot water to the glass and mix until the candy dissolves.

Place the glass in the refrigerator for five hours, or until the gummy candy has set. (Your specific candy might need less time to harden, depending on the brand.) Finally, add the milk of your choice, then use a straw to break up the candy. This will make the jelly pieces small enough to fit through the straw.

Now, nothing can beat actual bubble tea. But if you're craving something chewy and refreshing, this jelly drink hack will surely hit the spot.

Jelly drink flavor ideas:

We love this idea because it's endlessly customizable. For example, instead of milk, you can use iced tea, smoothies, or juice. The latter can also be bottled or freshly squeezed, depending on what you have on hand.

If you do choose milk, anything goes. However, we suggest going for something creamy, like coconut milk. You could even combine condensed milk and black iced tea for a caffeinated (and tasty) drink.

As for the actual jelly? You can use classic options like gummy bears or peach rings — or, if you're feeling adventurous, mix and match multiple types. For even more flavor, try adding finely chopped pieces of fruit. So good!

