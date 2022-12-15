This Freezer Hack Makes Saving Leftover Soup So Easy

With the commencement of winter and the inevitable start to flu season, soup has never sounded so appetizing. While it may be tempting to grab a few cans at the store, there is nothing quite like a piping hot bowl of your favorite soup recipe. If you've ever tried to make your own before, you know good and well that the process can take a bit of ingredient preparation and cook time. Luckily, you'll end up with a whole vat, but sometimes that can just be too much.

In order to eliminate food waste and store soup in the best way possible, TikToker @stephgrassodietitian has come through with a hack that is about to change your life when it comes to leftovers. The creator pours their uneaten soup into a PrepWorks Food Storage Freezer Pod Tray that perfectly portions out the liquid into one cup per cube. Just place the tray into the freezer and pop out the cubes when you're ready to eat, add one or two into a pot to cook, and allow the heat to melt the cube into a steaming bowl of soup.

The comments were overflowing with approval from users, and rightfully so. One wrote, "Love this! No waste and meal prep at the same time!" while another simply wrote, "I need that."

The creator also mentioned that they usually remove the cubes from the tray the next day (once they are fully frozen) to transfer into a Ziploc bag. That way, you can easily grab one when you need it. Plus, this also works great with sauces.

While the plastic trays may be a little more challenging to remove the frozen soup from, there are silicone versions that may make taking out the soup (or sauce) a bit easier. Lucky for us, W&P is selling a Cup Cubes Freezer Tray that has conveniently dropped in price from $25 to $12.50. 'Tis the season!