This New Holiday Inflatable Will Make Your Neighbors Do a Double Take

Image Credit: steverts/iStock/GettyImages See More Photos

There's nothing like a Christmas yard decoration to spread the festive cheer. And while you can't go wrong with classic picks like lighted reindeer and sparkly lights, you might want to switch things up this year. The solution? An inflatable box of wine, of course.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

... No, we're not joking. Thanks to Franzia, a popular brand of boxed wine, you can now buy an inflatable lawn ornament that looks like, well, a box of wine.

The product is 3 feet by 5 feet, and it automatically inflates when you plug it in. It's even available in two varieties — Cabernet Sauvignon or Sunset Blush — so you'll be able to choose your favorite one. What's more, the boxed wine is wearing a Santa hat, which is totally appropriate for the season. Love it.

Advertisement

The Franzia Lawn Inflatable costs $50 and is available in the brand's online merch store. Here, you can also buy Franzia-themed wrapping paper and pillows, which sound like the perfect gifts for the wine lover in your life.

Advertisement

Needless to say, if classic holiday decorations aren't your style, the Franzia Lawn Inflatable might be right up your alley.

Other non-traditional lawn inflatables:

When it comes to unique inflatable decorations, the Franzia piece isn't your only option.

Advertisement

If you're a dog lover, check out this adorable corgi inflatable at Home Depot. It measures an impressive 6 feet wide and is wearing a Santa hat. Or if you're looking for something even bigger, the retailer is also offering a sheepdog inflatable that's 7 feet tall.

For a magical take that will delight kids and adults alike, go for a Harry Potter lawn inflatable. There's also one where he's wearing his Christmas sweater from Mrs. Weasley, which is pretty darn cute! Find it at ACE Hardware here.