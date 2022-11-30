Parachute Sold One of These Items Every 60 Seconds During Cyber Week

We love learning about what others are buying, especially when it comes to one of our favorite home and bedding brands, Parachute. Known for making all things cozy like soft towels, duvets, and even furniture, the brand prioritizes sustainability when it comes to producing and distributing its products. While Parachute doesn't have discounts very often, it just had a huge sale spanning Black Friday that offered 20% off site-wide — but there was one item in particular that flew off the virtual shelves.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Parachute sold one robe every minute for the duration of the sale from its Classic Cotton Robe and Cloud Cotton Robe to its Waffle Robe. Each robe is made from 100% Turkish cotton that is so soft you'll want to wear it out of the house — especially during the frosty winter months.

While robes clearly took home the gold, there were a few honorable mentions that deserve some recognition. Customers purchased a piece of percale or linen every 30 seconds, plus the brand saw a 30% increase in sales for the Down Duvet Insert. Not too shabby!

Advertisement

While you gear up for cozy season, you'll definitely want to peruse the entire website, but for now, take a peak at the robes below.