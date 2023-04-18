3 Unexpected Home Items to Shop During the Sephora Sale

There are a few retailers universally known for their epic sitewide sales. These include Amazon Prime Day, Wayfair's Way Day, Nordstrom's Semi-Annual Sale, and the Sephora Savings Event. And while we regularly write about the first three, Sephora's sale is rarely covered because ... well ... it's mostly makeup. But we're here to let you in on a little secret. There are three household items we, in fact, ‌always‌ purchase during the event: home fragrance, silk pillowcases, and high-end hand soap.