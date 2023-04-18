3 Unexpected Home Items to Shop During the Sephora Sale

By April 18, 2023
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.

There are a few retailers universally known for their epic sitewide sales. These include Amazon Prime Day, Wayfair's Way Day, Nordstrom's Semi-Annual Sale, and the Sephora Savings Event. And while we regularly write about the first three, Sephora's sale is rarely covered because ... well ... it's mostly makeup. But we're here to let you in on a little secret. There are three household items we, in fact, ‌always‌ purchase during the event: home fragrance, silk pillowcases, and high-end hand soap.

Advertisement

Through April 24, receive between 10% and 30% off every purchase, depending on your shopper status. The below prices represent regular retail, so deduct the percentage accordingly. Here are the items currently in our carts.

Video of the Day

1. Candles and Diffusers

Voluspa Japonica Mini Candle Set

NEST New York Moroccan Amber Reed Diffuser

2. Silk Pillowcases

Slip Silk Pillowcase (Standard/Queen)

Slip Silk Pillowcase + Small Slipsilk Scrunchies

3. Hand Wash

Moroccanoil Hand Wash

NEST New York Grapefruit Hand Soap

Advertisement

Advertisement

Report an Issue

screenshot of the current page

Screenshot loading...
By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Notice