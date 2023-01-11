PSA: January Is Officially the Best Time to Buy Bedding, Linens, and Towels

A new year is our favorite excuse to do a little home reset, and what better place to start than with your own personal sanctuary: the bedroom? It just so happens that January is hands-down the best time to score major deals on all things bedding and bath. Commonly known as the month of "white sales," top brands drop the prices of duvets, sheets, linens, towels, throw blankets ... the list goes on and on. To ensure you don't miss your chance to save big, we present you with the best bed and bath sales of the moment, along with a few of our must-have discounted products.

Video of the Day

The Best Bed and Bath Sales to Shop Now

AllModern: Shop the Modern Refresh Sale for up to 30% off with an additional 15% off bed and bath using code ‌GET15‌.

Anthropologie: Enjoy steep savings on everything from duvet covers and printed sheet sets to cashmere throws and embroidered pillows.

Ballard Designs: Get 20% off all bedding and bath plus free shipping during the retailer's annual White Sale.

Birch Lane: Take up to 30% off everything with an additional 15% off bed and bath using code ‌REFRESH‌.

Bed Bath & Beyond: Shop the Stock Up & Save Event for 25% off bedding, bath, and storage.

Coyuchi: Take a whopping 40% off during The Winter Edit event.

Crate & Barrel: Shop The Bed and Bath Event for 20% off duvets, sheets, bedroom furniture, and more.

Joss & Main: Take up to 30% off everything with an additional 15% off bed and bath during the January Sale using code ‌TAKE15‌.

Nordstrom: Get up to 60% off Nordstrom's luxe bedding selection.

Overstock: Enjoy The Best of Bedding event for up to 35% off thousands of items.

Pom Pom at Home: Take advantage of the Winter White Sale from January 1o to 18 for 20% off sitewide plus free shipping with code ‌WINTER20‌.

Pottery Barn: Shop The Big Refresh sale for up to 20% off select bedding and free shipping. Plus, take advantage of The Winter Warehouse Sale for up to 40% off over 200 bedding styles.

Rejuvenation: Get up to 30% off bed, bath, and more through January 11.

Urban Outfitters: Take up to 50% off Urban's vibrant selection of bedding.

Wayfair: Shop the Fresh-Start Sale for up to 60% off bedding.

West Elm: Shop the Big Savings Event for up to 40% off best-selling bedding.

Our Top Picks

