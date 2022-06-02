Parachute Sold 1 of These Items Every 30 Seconds During Its Latest Sale

It's always fun to learn about what others are buying. That's why we were excited to hear about the one item that sold every 30 seconds during Parachute's Memorial Day weekend sale. Every 30 seconds? Now that's impressive.

Ranging in price from $14 for a washcloth to $442 for a bundle, Parachute sold one towel every 30 seconds during its latest sale. The products even surpassed items sold from Parachute's cult-favorite bedroom collection, signaling that customers are focused on transforming their bathrooms this season.

The following towels were at the top of the chart:

Organic Cotton Towel, $14-$79: A 100% GOTS-certified organic cotton towel that provides a naturally soft texture.

Waffle Towel, $29-$156: A lightweight, absorbent towel with a luxurious honeycomb weave.

Oversized Beach Towel, $69: Perfect for the pool or beach, this towel is big enough to fit two people.

Another standout during the Parachute sale was the brand's pillow category. Every minute, one pillow was purchased, and these were the most popular:

Side Sleeper Pillow, $159-$199: A pillow that provides spinal support for side sleepers.

Down Pillow, $129 - $209: This pillow comes in soft, medium, or firm densities, and is great for stomach and back sleepers.

Below, you can shop our top three favorites:

