Parachute Sold 1 of These Items Every 30 Seconds During Its Latest Sale

By Anna Gragert June 2, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.

It's always fun to learn about what others are buying. That's why we were excited to hear about the one item that sold every 30 seconds during Parachute's Memorial Day weekend sale. Every 30 seconds? Now that's impressive.

Ranging in price from $14 for a washcloth to $442 for a bundle, Parachute sold one towel every 30 seconds during its latest sale. The products even surpassed items sold from Parachute's cult-favorite bedroom collection, signaling that customers are focused on transforming their bathrooms this season.

The following towels were at the top of the chart:

Another standout during the Parachute sale was the brand's pillow category. Every minute, one pillow was purchased, and these were the most popular:

Below, you can shop our top three favorites:

1. Waffle Bath Towel (Terra), $49

2. Standard, Medium Down Pillow, $149

3. Oversized Beach Towel (Amber), $69

