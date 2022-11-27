Trader Joe's Fans Are Melting Over This Candle Advent Calendar

Image Credit: Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images Entertainment/GettyImages See More Photos

If you're on a mission to turn your home into a holiday oasis, you might want to stop by Trader Joe's. The cult-favorite retailer is now offering a 12-day candle advent calendar, and it sounds like a festive dream come true.

According to Reddit users, the limited-edition gift set includes 12 scented candle tins with lead-free cotton wicks. Each individual candle is 2.5 ounces and is numbered on top.

One box costs $29.99. At first glance, this might seem expensive for Trader Joe's usual prices — but as Reddit user @CookieButterLovers notes, the retailer typically sells its seasonal candle trios (which are 3 ounces each) for $7.99. With that in mind, 30 bucks for 12 2.5-ounce candles falls right in line with that price range.

"Yeah, I'm this is going to be my 'To Me, From Me, Love Me' gift this year," joked one shopper on Reddit. "This is all I want for Christmas!" commented another person.

Other folks were unsure about the set, noting the risk that they might not enjoy every scent. If you're in the same boat, remember that you can always gift some of the candles or use them as stocking stuffers. They also make great for hosts during the upcoming season of holiday gatherings.

However, keep in mind that the product is just starting to arrive at stores, so it might not be available at your location just yet. In this case, consider asking an employee for tentative stocking dates.

What scents are in the Trader Joe's 12 Days of Scented Candles set?

According to @traderjoes.and.target.finds on Instagram, the holiday candle set includes the following scents:

Rhubarb

Warm vanilla

Lilac

Eucalyptus

Gardenia

Spiced apple

White tea

Persimmon

Lavender

Snow day

Sandalwood

Peach

If you regularly purchase candles at Trader Joe's, you might recognize a few favorites. Happy holidays!