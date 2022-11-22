The World's First Frozen Advent Calendar Was Just Released

In a world full of top-notch advent calendars, it can be hard to stand out. However, beloved ice cream brand Salt & Straw has done just that with the world's first frozen advent calendar. In collaboration with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, the company's calendar features 12 unique ice cream flavors that can be found inside a custom mini freezer.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Salt & Straw co-founder and pastry chef Tyler Malek actually worked with Johnson to create the frozen flavors, some of which are inspired by The Rock's favorite meals and his holiday alter-ego called "Dwanta Claus." Interestingly, the ice cream flavors will remain a secret until December 14, when they will start to be revealed, one by one, until December 25. To help with this countdown, the mystery pints are labeled one through 12.

Advertisement

On November 29, which is Giving Tuesday, three of these frozen advent calendars will be auctioned off on eBay until December 6. The calendars will then be shipped to the winners before December 14. As for the best part, all the profits will go to World Central Kitchen, which is chef Jose Andres' nonprofit that provides meals to those in the midst of climate, humanitarian, and community crises.

Advertisement

To get in on this auction, you can follow Salt & Straw on Instagram, where the auction link will be posted once it's live. Unfortunately, you can't purchase the calendars on their own, but participating in the auction for such a good cause is definitely worth it.

We can't wait to see these surprise flavors!