Ava DuVernay Makes Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream History With a New Flavor

We never need a reason to consume more ice cream, but learning about amazing movements in the dairy industry always makes our tooth a little sweeter. Beloved ice cream brand Ben & Jerry's is launching its newest flavor in partnership with filmmaker and producer Ava DuVernay.

Coming to freezers near you in January 2023, "Lights! Caramel! Action! directed by Ava DuVernay," is comprised of vanilla ice cream, salted caramel swirls, graham crackers, and gobs of chocolate chip cookie dough. Plus, it will be available in both milk-based and non-dairy versions.

DuVernay made history as the very first Black woman to have her own Ben & Jerry's pint — but the good news doesn't stop there. The filmmaker's proceeds from the collab will go directly towards ARRAY Alliance, a nonprofit dedicated to elevating the work of artists of color, creating more inclusive environments in the entertainment industry, and providing mentorship to underrepresented communities who are eager to enter the world of film.

"Ice cream is a simple joy of life. A comfort food that I've turned to on many days — making sunny ones brighter and dark ones sweeter," said DuVernay in a press release. "Partnering with Ben & Jerry's, a company that I've long admired for their commitment to social justice, has been a thrill ride."

DuVernay has a growing resume and ice cream connoisseur just adds to the list. She was the first Black woman to earn a nomination for an Academy Award as a director in a feature category, is a recipient of a Primetime Emmy Award, has received a NAACP Image Award, and is now a member of Ben & Jerry's permanent lineup.

"Framing this up as a new flavor for the first Black woman to be a featured partner on our pints doesn't do Ava justice," said Matthew McCarthy, Ben & Jerry's CEO. "We are humbled by this partnership, impressed by her work sharing not only the struggle, but the joy in the justice, and we are inspired by her commitment and vision."