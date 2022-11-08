Stanley Tucci's New Pasta Kit Is a Must-Try This Holiday Season

There's nothing quite like gathering with family and friends over a delicious holiday meal, and who doesn't love pasta? If you're looking to swap out the turkey for something a little simpler, but just as delicious, Stanley Tucci has the perfect recipe kit for you, just in time for the holiday season.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

In partnership with San Pellegrino, the Italian-American actor and host of CNN docuseries ‌Searching for Italy‌ has launched his S. Pellegrino Taste of Tucci pasta meal kit — which includes everything you need to make one of Tucci's original holiday dishes, Gnocchetti con Salsiccia e Broccolini‌,‌ a hearty pasta dish with sausage and greens.

Advertisement

"We have a saying in my family that there is always room for pasta, and the holidays are no exception," Stanley said in San Pellegrino's press release. "Gnocchetti con Salsiccia e Broccolini is the perfect dish to share with loved ones this holiday season, and I hope our recipe kit inspires Americans to savor those precious moments cooking in the kitchen or coming together around the table."

The recipe kit is $120 plus shipping, and feeds four to six guests. The kit includes fresh ingredients and products sourced from Italy like gnocchetti sardi, crumbled salsiccia, broccolini, fennel, Pecorino Romano, and olive oil. The kit also includes a bottle of San Pellegrino, of course. And if you're someone who needs extra guidance in the kitchen, there's a cook-along video, as well as step-by-steps written instructions.

Let's face it, no one oozes more charm than Stanley Tucci does when he's sipping on San Pellegrino and sharing his love of pasta, and we can't wait to get our hands on this kit for the holiday season. S. Pellegrino Taste of Tucci is available for purchase through World Chef, while supplies last.