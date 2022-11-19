7 Trader Joe's Items You Need to Have on Your Thanksgiving Table

By Kristen Garaffo November 19, 2022
If there's one thing we can all rely on, it's Trader Joe's not rushing into the holiday season without honoring Thanksgiving first. The beloved grocery store is full of traditional Thanksgiving fare, and just like they do all season long, they're keeping us on our toes with fun surprises like a "Gobbler Quesadilla" (cheese, turkey, squash, cranberries, and kale in a tortilla) and potato chips that taste like stuffing.

Whether you're keeping your Thanksgiving meal pretty standard, or you're looking to add some unique flair to the table (turkey fried rice, anyone?), Trader Joe's has everything you need and more. We've rounded up a few of our favorites below. Happy Thanksgiving!

1. Cornbread Crisps

2. Gobbler Quesadilla

3. Nantucket-Style Cranberry Pie

4. Thanksgiving Stuffing Seasoned Kettle Chips

5. Harvest Apple Salad Kit

6. Pumpkin Cobbler

7. Turkey Sausage Stuffing Fried Rice

