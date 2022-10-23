This Clever Hack Lets You Thicken Soup Without Using Cream

During the cooler months, there are few things more satisfying than thick and creamy soups. However, these dishes often use cream as a base, which might not be ideal if you're lactose intolerant or vegan. And while you can use a plant-based alternative like coconut milk, it's not your only option.

Thanks to Instagram user @happea_nutrition and registered dietitian Paula Doebrich, M.P.H., R.D.N., we know now that you can use beans to thicken soup. In a recent video, she demonstrates the hack by simply combining soup and beans in a blender.

"Adding beans not only gives the soup a thicker consistency, [but] it also adds plant-based protein and fiber," explains Doebrich in the post. This will help make the soup more filling, not to mention delicious too.

As with all cooking hacks, there are a few things to keep in mind. For starters, the ideal amount of beans will depend on several factors, including the original thickness of the soup and your desired texture. If you're unsure how much to add, begin with a small amount. You can always add more later on.

Also, the type of beans will determine the final color and appearance of your soup. If you want to maintain the soup's current color, consider using a light-colored beans, like Doebrich did in her post. Varieties like black or red kidney beans may change the color of your soup. It will still taste delicious, of course, but it's worth keeping in mind.

Finally, it's important to follow the best practices for blending hot liquids. If your blender's lid has a feeder cap (an opening that allows you to pour in liquid), be sure to open it. This will allow steam to escape, preventing it from building pressure and making a mess. Otherwise, you can let the hot soup cool, blend in the beans, and reheat on the stovetop.

Needless to say, it looks like we'll be stocking up on beans for all our soup recipes.