9 Pumpkin Recipes to Tide You Over Until Winter

Pumpkin season is in full swing, and what better way to celebrate than by treating your taste buds to some delicious pumpkin-based dishes? There's the classic pumpkin spice loaf and even the savory dill pickle pumpkin seed snack, but the recipes don't stop there.

Both Instagram and TikTok are flooded with creations from influencers incorporating pumpkin into their favorite foods. With so many videos filling up your newsfeed, it can be overwhelming to watch them all, which may lead you to just succumb to the Costco calling for a premade pumpkin pie. So, we narrowed it down to some of our autumnal favorites that cover dessert, breakfast, party appetizers, and even dinner, so you'll always have tasty recipes on hand — without having to filter through social media.

Check the recipes out below — your taste buds won't be sorry.

1. Pumpkin Baked Brie

Social media star @brunchwithbabs is at it again with an adorable and cheesy fall recipe. This baked pumpkin-shaped brie is easier to prepare than it looks, and is served with a mouthwatering pumpkin butter.

Get the recipe here.

2. Stuffed Pumpkins

Stuffed pumpkins sound a lot more festive than stuffed peppers, are we right? This recipe by Instagram user @mxriyum looks just as beautiful as it tastes. The pumpkins could be the perfect centerpiece for any fall dinner party, or even just as a savory dinner for one.

Get the recipe here.

3. Pumpkin Overnight Oats

Breakfast just got whole lot more seasonal with @iheartveggies' overnight pumpkin oats. It's no secret that overnight oats are a pretty healthy and convenient (a double win!) breakfast option, but this autumnal twist will have you falling asleep at night looking forward to your morning treat.

Get the recipe here.

4. Pumpkin Brownie Cookie Balls

Just the title of this dessert by @onceuponapumpkin has us drooling. You'll get the best of both worlds with chocolatey brownie swirled with pumpkin cookie. We dare you stop after just one.

Get the recipe here.

5. Pumpkin Mug Cake

Dessert for one? The only thing better than sharing your sweets with a partner, is having them all for yourself. This pumpkin mug cake by @jessicainthekitchen is perfect for a rainy fall evening when you're curled up in a blanket and craving something sweet.

Get the recipe here.

6. Pumpkin Pancakes

These pumpkin pancakes by @acozykitchen are the simple autumnal weekend breakfast of your dreams. They are fluffy, sweet, and packed with so much pumpkin flavor that you'll be tempted to whip these up all year round.

Get the recipe here.

7. Pumpkin Pie Snacking Cake

There's nothing better than a cake just because. Chef @jakecohen added a swirl of spiced pumpkin purée to his classic olive oil snacking cake. As one commenter wrote, "All cake is snacking cake if you're brave enough."

Get the recipe here.

8. Pumpkin Spice Chia Pudding

This pumpkin spice chia pudding by @savoryspin is both creamy and delicious, but also completely vegan and only made of six ingredients. It doesn't get any simpler than that.

Get the recipe here.

9. Pumpkin Scones

Picture this: a steaming morning cappuccino at your favorite coffee shop, paired with a warm pumpkin scone. You can have all that coziness right in your own home with this sweet recipe by @littlesweetbaker.

Get the recipe here.