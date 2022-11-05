7 Festive Thanksgiving Desserts That Aren't Pie

Pie is a fundamental component of the Thanksgiving spread — especially pumpkin pie — but unfortunately, not everyone enjoys the treat. Even those who like pie sometimes just want a little something different. So, we rounded up some recipes by food creators that are perfect for your Thanksgiving table that are anything but a traditional pie — and no less tasty.

1. Chocolate Sweet Potato Cupcakes

Sweet potatoes are a staple when it comes to Thanksgiving food, and Shanika Graham-White of Orchids + Sweet Tea has incorporated them into their chocolate cupcake recipe, topped with a rich chocolate buttercream frosting. They even include variations that make these treats vegan and gluten-free so everyone can enjoy.

Get the recipe here.

2. Coffee Cookies

Coffee doesn't always belong in a mug. These cookies by LaKita include instant espresso that intensifies the flavor of the chocolate. "I will warn you that when baking these cookies your house will smell so good," writes the chef in her post. "I know that is what usually happens when you make homemade cookies anyway, but these cookies will fill your home with the scent of freshly brewed sweet coffee."

Get the recipe here.

3. Chocolate Pumpkin Bread

You get the best of both worlds with this sweet recipe by Ashlea Carver. You may want to sneak a few slices away from your Thanksgiving table to have with a cup of coffee the next morning. There truly is no greater pleasure.

Get the recipe here.

4. Pumpkin Chocolate Babka with Candy Corn

Amy Kritzer always has the most unique spins on traditional Jewish recipes. This babka, a sweet braided bread, is stuffed with candy corn that puts an autumnal twist on a classic dessert. While candy corn is typically associated with Halloween, we think they're just generally the perfect fall treat. Plus, you can make use of your leftover Halloween candy.

Get the recipe here.

This mouthwatering cake by Nada of One Arab Vegan is entirely plant based. "Not only is [the cake] naturally sweetened on account of the dates and coconut sugar, [but] the entire recipe only contains a quarter cup of oil," writes Nada in their post. "That said, it definitely does not compromise on flavor."

Get the recipe here.

6. Dulce de Leche Linzer Cookies

Dulce de leche is a confection that originated in Latin America, and is kind of like a sweet caramelized milk. These cookies by Olivia Mesquita are a lightly spiced twist on a classic Austrian Linzer cookie, stuffed with a dulce de leche filling.

Get the recipe here.

7. Caramel Apple Cookies

Crumbl Cookies has received a ton of hype for its indulgent, gigantic, and unconventional cookie flavors. Chahinez of Lifestyle of a Foodie has created her own version of the bakery's caramel apple cookies that are comparable to the original. The base is a cinnamon brown sugar apple cookie topped with a caramel cream cheese frosting, green apple pieces, and a homemade streusel.

Get the recipe here.