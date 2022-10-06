Martha Stewart's New Halloween Candle Is Both Hilarious and Spooky

Martha Stewart has done (and continues to do) it all. From her furniture collections, recipes, food hacks, and even her BFF relationship status with the iconic Snoop Dogg, Stewart is arguably one of the most versatile businesswomen in the game. Now, she has moved into the candle space with a new collaboration with none other than Liquid Death. (Don't worry, it's just water.)

If you haven't heard of Liquid Death, the brand makes canned water in efforts to kill plastic pollution. This limited-edition candle comes just in time for Halloween with a hilarious promo video stating that each candle has been made by hand as the camera pans to Stewart chopping off the hands of blissfully unaware patrons.

The "Dismembered Moments" candle comes unscented with approximately 60 hours of burning time. Each candle may look slightly different, and the brand suggests setting them on a plate once you do light them.

Commenters on Liquid Death's Instagram post were loving the collab. One user wrote, "This is the only ad I want to see for the rest of my life," while another said, "Martha could chop my hand off and I'd say 'thank you.'"

The candle would make a spooky addition to your already-eerie Halloween decor. It's currently selling for $58 on Martha's website, but you may want to hurry. These are selling faster than you can say, "Happy Halloween."