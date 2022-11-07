This Limited-Edition Candle Will Make the Perfect Gift for Pickle Lovers

Pickles are all the rage right now. Recipes have been popping up left and right to satisfy that salty craving — beyond just reaching into the jar — like dill pickle hummus, pickle potato chips, and dill pickle pumpkin seeds. Coming in flaming hot is a new pickle product that may be jarring at first, but is bound to be a pretty big dill.

While this new item is certainly not edible, the smell alone will have you running to the store for a briny snack. Vlasic, renowned pickle brand, has teamed up with home fragrance and accessories company Candier by Ryan Porter to create a pickle-scented candle in honor of National Pickle Day on November 14.

"It was a no-brainer for us to bring the fun and flavor of Vlasic into homes across the country in celebration of National Pickle Day," says Brett Castle, Vlasic brand director in a press release. "We are thrilled to have partnered with Candier by Ryan Porter to bring to life a fun and fresh candle that looks and smells just like a jar of Vlasic Dill Pickles."

In that same statement, Krysten Kauder, founder of Candier by Ryan Porter, noted that the candle came with some challenges, such as getting the wax to look as if it was floating in a clear liquid just like real pickles in a jar. However, with a ton of trial and error, the brand was able to relish in its 100% wax creation.

Starting on November 14, you'll be able to snag this candle for $29 off the Candier by Ryan Porter website for a limited time — a pretty sweet dill for all the pickle lovers in your life.