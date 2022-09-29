Aldi's Newest Hummus Flavor Is About to Pickle Your Fancy

There are two types of people in the world: those that take the pickles off of their sandwiches, and those that keep them there … and then add more. If you find yourself in the pro-pickle camp, then we're sure you'll be excited for Aldi's newest hummus flavor, dill pickle. According to Instagram user @aldifavoritefinds, this Park Street Deli hummus is now lining the shelves at Aldi — and we're pretty pumped about it.

In the image on the creator's feed, the dill pickle flavor is nestled between two other new Aldi hummus flavors: garlic dill and caramelized onion. The creamy dip is vegan, gluten-free, and has dill pickle flavoring throughout.

Not sure what to dip into a salty, briny, pickle-flavored hummus? Try not to overthink too much. It would be great for snacking on with pita, crackers, or veggies like carrots and celery, just like any other hummus. Or, if you want to get really wild, we're not opposed to smearing it on toast, and even topping said toast with actual pickles. It's a great time to be a hummus fan, and while the price may vary from store to store, you can pick this up at your local Aldi for about $1.95 a tub.

What else is new at Aldi?

