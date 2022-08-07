This Martha Stewart Hack Creates a Perfect Baked Potato

Image Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/GettyImages See More Photos

When making baked potatoes, what do you do after taking them out of the oven? If you're like most people, you probably add toppings and call it a day. However, you might want to start smashing — yes, smashing — those potatoes first.

This is a brilliant tip shared by the one and only Martha Stewart. In a recent TikTok, she explains that smashing the potatoes (while they're still hot) helps break up the flesh, making it wonderfully fluffy. This means you won't need to mash it with a fork, which doesn't quite achieve the same texture.

To smash a baked potato, you'll need a small clean towel and sanitized work surface, like a cutting board or kitchen countertop. Once the potatoes come out of the oven, use the towel to pick one up. Cut a slit in the potato using the tip of knife.

Next, smash the potato against your surface, cut side facing down. From there, you can add your toppings as usual.

On TikTok, users were all about the baked potato hack. Many even noted that they've been smashing their baked potatoes for years, so clearly, it's a popular technique. "Take on some frustrations then eat some potatoes. Perfection!" commented one person. "This is how we did it at the restaurants I worked at," added another user.

Now, who's ready for homemade baked potatoes?

Tips for smashing baked potatoes:

When using this trick, there are a few things to keep in mind. First, it's crucial to use a towel when handling the potatoes. This hack works best when the potatoes are piping hot, so you'll need to protect your fingers.

Also, use a firm grip when smashing each potato. You should still be holding the potato when it hits the surface; don't throw the potato so that it actually leaves your hands. As one TikToker commented, "I did it and potato went everywhere. Be sure to hold onto it." Noted!