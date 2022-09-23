You Can Freeze This Easy Air Fryer Breakfast for a Meal on Demand

While breakfast is the most important meal of the day, most of us don't eat enough of it. Whether it's grabbing a banana or granola bar on the way out the door, what we all really need is fuel to get our day started on a productive (and healthy) note. Luckily, @brunchwithbabs came up with a delicious idea for breakfast that you can easily meal prep beforehand — so you don't have to worry about what you're going to cook before you've had your morning coffee.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

You may know this influencer for their genius wine cork hack to get rid of fruit flies, their no-peel egg salad hack, or even their sheet pan quesadilla recipe, and now Babs is back with another brilliant idea: air fryer french toast sticks.

French toast sticks, or even just french toast, can be a pain and mess to make as you stand over the skillet, but in this case, the air fryer does all the cooking work for you.

Advertisement

Begin with making the batter by whisking four eggs with one cup of heavy cream. Add in two 1/2 teaspoons of ground cinnamon, one tablespoon of brown sugar, and one tablespoon of melted butter while you continue to stir.

Babs recommends Texas toast, but challah or any other thick, absorbent bread will do. Slice each piece of bread into three sticks before coating in the batter.

Advertisement

After preheating your air fryer to 375 degrees Fahrenheit, spray the tray with non-stick spray before placing your french toast sticks in. Air fry for three minutes before flipping them, and then cook for another three minutes.

Now, you have sweet french toast sticks for a tasty and hearty breakfast. The best part is that you can freeze these and just heat them up whenever you need a quick meal to start the day.

Babs has done it again!