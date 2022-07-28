This Wine Cork Hack Will Get Rid of Fruit Flies — and Make Your Fruit Last Longer

The old saying goes, "when in France, do as the French do," but why can't we do as the French do even when we're not in France? Leisurely mid-day coffee breaks, biking around with baguettes in tote bags, croissants whenever the mood strikes — why should those in France get to have all the fun? Now there's another French practice to add to the list that has been shared on Instagram by @brunchwithbabs.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

The "grandma you didn't know you needed" (according to Babs's profile), is enjoying a vacation in France as we speak while sharing aspects of their stay with their followers. In one of their latest videos, they tell us about a handy hack to keep fruit flies away that they learned from a French grandmother at a market in Valbonne.

Advertisement

Babs tells us the French trick to banishing flies from your kitchen — and elongating the lifespan of your fruit — is as simple as drying out the cork from last night's wine bottle (we know you finished it!), cutting it in half, and nestling both pieces within your fruit bowl. "Make sure it's a real cork, not one of those synthetic ones," Babs warns. "A natural cork absorbs humidity in the air, which means a slower ripening process."

Advertisement

Other users have shown their support for this trick in the post's comments, with @theweescunner offering how they take the powers of cork a step further by using cork bowls from Portugal for their fruit. "They look beautiful on the kitchen counter, they definitely keep fruit flies away, and the fruit lasts longer," they share.

The Marigold & Grey account distills Babs's lesson down to its essence, responding with, "Okay, so what I'm really hearing here is wine before fruit — thanks @brunchwithbabs, I understand the assignment!"

Be right back. We have some wine to finish!