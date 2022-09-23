7 Wow-Worthy Rosh Hashanah Recipes for a Sweet New Year

Image Credit: Shaiith/iStock/GettyImages See More Photos

Rosh Hashanah has finally arrived. If you are unfamiliar with the holiday, Rosh Hashanah is the traditional Jewish New Year celebration. While the date of the festival changes each year depending on the Jewish calendar, this year, Rosh Hashanah begins on the eve of September 25 and ends on September 27.

Generally, the Rosh Hashanah spread includes a delicious challah loaf, brisket, and apples dipped in honey — for a sweet new year. However, even though each table will vary, making the same recipes each year can get a little boring. Luckily, these Jewish food influencers got creative and twisted classic Rosh Hashanah recipes into dishes with a little extra flair.

If you're in need of some fresh Jewish inspiration for your Rosh Hashanah celebration this year, allow this fare to be your guide. Shana Tova!

1. Molly Yeh's Apple and Honey Marzipan Rolls

This recipe takes cinnamon rolls to the next level. For all your brunch, dessert, and late-night snacking needs, these challah wheels are filled with apple butter and almond paste, topped with honey marzipan frosting.

Get the recipe here.

2. Jake Cohen's Challah Grilled Cheese

While this recipe does include challah, you don't need to make it yourself. Grab your favorite store-bought challah for a delicious spin on a classic grilled cheese. This dish includes apples and honey, incorporating the idea of a sweet new year into an iconic comfort food.

Get the recipe here.

3. Chaya Rappoport's Chocolate and Honey Fig Cake

Surprisingly enough, you can whip up this cake in less than 30 minutes. How could something so simple be so beautiful? Aside from just tasting good, this cake will add to the aesthetic of your Rosh Hashanah table — and we all know that's half the battle.

Get the recipe here.

4. Bake from Scratch's Honey-Almond Cake

As another option for dessert — because you can never have enough sweet choices — this honey-almond cake is nutty and sugary, with a hint of ginger. Plus, the recipe calls for sour cream and applesauce, adding to the delicateness of the cake. Pair this with a glass of Manischewitz for an unforgettable cap to the evening.

Get the recipe here.

5. Adeena Sussman's Sheet Pan Honey Harissa Chicken

Who doesn't love a good sheet pan meal? The less clean up, the better, in our opinion, and what better way to feed all the guests than to have your main course all cooking in one place?

Get the recipe here.

6. Rebekah Lowin's Rainbow Apples and Honey Board

In a beautiful twist on apples dipped in honey, this food blogger has created a rainbow ombre effect with their apple slices, beginning with Granny Smith apples and ending with Red Delicious. If you're looking for a stunning board, this one is almost too beautiful to eat.

Get the recipe here.

7. Amy Kritzer's Pomegranate Brisket with Avocado Cilantro Aioli

Brisket is a staple on the Rosh Hashanah table, and this Jewish food blogger has given the recipe their own spin. Topped with fresh pomegranate (another Jewish symbol, representing fertility), crisp herbs, and an avocado sauce, this dish will definitely have guests coming back for seconds — and even thirds.

Get the recipe here.