9 Fig Recipes That Show How Versatile This Fruit Can Be

In America, figs have two growing seasons. The first is called the "breba" season, according to Whole Foods Market, and it runs during the first few weeks of June. Called "new wood," the second season goes from August to October, making now the time to snack on the sweet, syrupy fruit, which becomes a jammy treat when dried.

To help you squeeze all the juice (pun intended) out of this fig season, let the following recipes be your guide. With figs as ingredients, these dishes are packed with flavor and texture.

1. The Hungry Hutch Fig, Prosciutto, and Arugula Pizza

This pizza combines sweet, salty, and cheesy flavors to create a deliciously balanced palate. With pre-made pizza dough on hand, it will only take you 30 minutes to make.

Get the full recipe here.

2. Dora's Table Fig Mole Mushroom Tacos

This description has us sold: "Golden brown sautéed mushrooms are bathed in fig mole and served on warm homemade corn tortillas, topped with sliced red onion and cilantro." We can't wait to try all these flavors together.

Get the full recipe here.

3. Mangia Bedda Fig Jam, Ricotta, and Pistachio Crostata

A crostata is an Italian open-faced fruit tart, and this one is nutty, creamy, and jammy all in one. It takes about 30 minutes to prepare and 30 minutes to cook, making it the perfect treat to make in preparation for a small gathering.

Get the full recipe here.

In just five minutes, you can create this fresh fig smoothie. All you have to do is add four ingredients to a blender and mix it all up.

Get the full recipe here.

5. My Moroccan Food Chicken Tagine With Chickpeas and Fresh Figs

Tagine is a spiced meat and veggie stew, and this particular recipe utilizes chicken, chickpeas, and figs, which add a lovely touch of sweetness.

Get the full recipe here.

6. Rainbow Plant Life Vegan Fig Tart With Coconut-Cashew Cream

In addition to being vegan, this vibrant tart is also gluten-free. And while this recipe does take about three hours to make, most of that time is spent allowing the tart to firm up in the fridge.

Get the full recipe here.

7. Savory Spin Spicy Cauliflower With Figs

If you prefer your meals with extra spice, give this recipe a try. Savory Spin adds that it is also an ideal addition to a holiday table.

Get the full recipe here.

8. Olivia's Cuisine Mezze Platter

Perfect for entertaining or special occasions, this mezze platter includes figs, feta cheese, stuffed grape leaves, hummus, and other tasty additions.

Get the full recipe here.

9. Striped Spatula Stuffed Figs

These impressive bites feature figs stuffed with Cambozola cheese, honey, and toasted walnuts. And all you need is 18 minutes to make them yours.

Get the full recipe here.