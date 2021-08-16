9 Fig Recipes That Show How Versatile This Fruit Can Be

In America, figs have two growing seasons. The first is called the "breba" season, according to Whole Foods Market, and it runs during the first few weeks of June. Called "new wood," the second season goes from August to October, making now the time to snack on the sweet, syrupy fruit, which becomes a jammy treat when dried.
To help you squeeze all the juice (pun intended) out of this fig season, let the following recipes be your guide. With figs as ingredients, these dishes are packed with flavor and texture.
1. The Hungry Hutch Fig, Prosciutto, and Arugula Pizza
This pizza combines sweet, salty, and cheesy flavors to create a deliciously balanced palate. With pre-made pizza dough on hand, it will only take you 30 minutes to make.
2. Dora's Table Fig Mole Mushroom Tacos
This description has us sold: "Golden brown sautéed mushrooms are bathed in fig mole and served on warm homemade corn tortillas, topped with sliced red onion and cilantro." We can't wait to try all these flavors together.
3. Mangia Bedda Fig Jam, Ricotta, and Pistachio Crostata
A crostata is an Italian open-faced fruit tart, and this one is nutty, creamy, and jammy all in one. It takes about 30 minutes to prepare and 30 minutes to cook, making it the perfect treat to make in preparation for a small gathering.
4. Piping Pot Curry Fresh Fig Smoothie With Dates and Almond Butter
In just five minutes, you can create this fresh fig smoothie. All you have to do is add four ingredients to a blender and mix it all up.
5. My Moroccan Food Chicken Tagine With Chickpeas and Fresh Figs
Tagine is a spiced meat and veggie stew, and this particular recipe utilizes chicken, chickpeas, and figs, which add a lovely touch of sweetness.
6. Rainbow Plant Life Vegan Fig Tart With Coconut-Cashew Cream
In addition to being vegan, this vibrant tart is also gluten-free. And while this recipe does take about three hours to make, most of that time is spent allowing the tart to firm up in the fridge.
7. Savory Spin Spicy Cauliflower With Figs
If you prefer your meals with extra spice, give this recipe a try. Savory Spin adds that it is also an ideal addition to a holiday table.
8. Olivia's Cuisine Mezze Platter
Perfect for entertaining or special occasions, this mezze platter includes figs, feta cheese, stuffed grape leaves, hummus, and other tasty additions.
9. Striped Spatula Stuffed Figs
These impressive bites feature figs stuffed with Cambozola cheese, honey, and toasted walnuts. And all you need is 18 minutes to make them yours.
