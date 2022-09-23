Interior Designer Leanne Ford Just Launched Her Very Own Home and Art Magazine

If you've ever gone on a quest to find modern-yet-lived-in home decor inspiration, odds are you've come across Leanne Ford's work. Plus, you've probably heard her talk about the importance of making your home better than a vacation on our ​Being Home With Hunker​ podcast. Known for her home renovation series ​Restored by the Fords​ and ​Home Again With the Fords​, as well as her collections with Target and Crate & Barrel, the American interior designer is expanding her reach with her very own art and home magazine.

Called ​Feel Free​, the just-launched quarterly print mag will feature Ford's favorite artists and destinations alongside plenty of home inspiration for readers to explore. The best part is that a lot of the publication is in first person, so you can get tips and stories directly from Ford herself.

"Our world is opening up again, and in new ways — making this a great time to create," Leanne Ford said in a press release. "​Feel Free​ is here to encourage free thinking, free living, and the joy of creating a home YOU love. Throughout my career, I've always encouraged people to create, saying, 'Here are the ideas, the possibilities, and the tools to play. Now it's YOUR turn.'"

In the debut issue of ​Feel Free​, you can expect to find an exclusive tour of Frank Lloyd Wright's Fallingwater house in Pennsylvania; a profile of Sister Mary Corita, a screen-printing nun; a "hand-drawn home" Ford designed and accented with modern trompe l'oeil (a painting or design that creates the illusion of a 3D object); and artist Heather Chontos' home and studio in France. In between, there are quizzes, how-tos, pages of tear-out artwork, and much more.

In partnership with publisher a360media, ​Feel Free​ will be available anywhere magazines are sold across the United States and Canada. You can find more information here.

We can't wait to get a copy and take a peak inside Ford's creative mind.