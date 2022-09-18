This Costco Snack Mix Is Inspired by One of Your Favorite Treats

If you're not quite ready to let go of summer, you'll want to stop by Costco ASAP. According to @costcohotfinds, the warehouse is offering a snack mix inspired by s'mores — i.e., one of the most popular campfire treats — and it sounds like an absolute dream.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

The product is from Fannie May, a brand known for its array of chocolate snacks. It consists of crunchy graham cracker pieces and fluffy marshmallows coated in milk chocolate. The result is a delightfully sweet snack that's packed with flavor and texture.

"These are very good. [I] feel like there are more graham pieces than marshmallows pieces, but [it's] still excellent," said one user on Instagram. Another shopper suggested placing the snack mix in the freezer, adding that "they are amazing frozen." Good to know.

Advertisement

One 18-ounce bag costs $10.89, though the exact price might vary by location. You can check if it's in stock by calling Costco first. For reference, the item number is 1267598.

Advertisement

Where else can you buy the s'mores snack mix?

If you're unable to find the Fannie May s'mores snack mix at your local Costco, you can buy individual bags on the company's website.

How to make s'mores snack mix:

Another option is to make your own s'mores snack mix at home. This might be ideal if you can't eat dairy, as the Fannie May version is made with milk chocolate.

Advertisement

To recreate the snack mix, simply break graham crackers into pieces and toss them with marshmallows. You can use gluten-free graham crackers or vegan marshmallows, depending on your preference.

Prepare a bowl of melted chocolate. Add a scoop of graham-marshmallow mixture to the chocolate, toss to coat, then place on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Repeat with the remaining graham crackers and marshmallows, working by the spoonful.

Loosely cover the sheet, then pop it in the freezer or refrigerator until it hardens. Break it into pieces and enjoy!