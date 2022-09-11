This Genius Hack Lets You Store Tissues Without Ugly Cardboard Boxes

Image Credit: miniseries/iStock/GettyImages See More Photos

Tissue boxes are a staple in the home, especially in areas like the bathroom or living room. However, it's rare that the design on a tissue box will match your space, let alone look good in general. This can be frustrating if you're a highly visual person or if you like to match ​all​ of your decor.

Thankfully, TikTok user @stacyitzel has found a super easy solution. You'll need nothing more than a small container that suits your taste. (Think plant pots or jars.) Simply open up a box of tissues, then place the entire thing into the pot. The topmost tissue should be sticking out of the vessel, but make sure the tissues stay together.

And just like that, you have an attractive tissue holder that's both functional and stylish.

It's important to note that the wad of tissues may be partially exposed, depending on your specific container. You'll also need to find a vessel in the right size. As the content creator notes, "I've found that shorter smaller jars are best to keep them tight. I have a bigger one that doesn't keep it looking as nice."

If you have a container that's the perfect size but lacks the right look, consider painting it. This is especially helpful if you want to use a container from the thrift store.

But wait — don't be so quick to toss those tissue boxes. You can them store plastic bags and prevent clutter in your kitchen. There's truly a hack for everything.

