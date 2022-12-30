This One Unexpected Swap Will Make Your Bathroom Feel Like a Spa

Image Credit: Hunker in Partnership With Acme Real Estate See More Photos

After a long day of work or school, there's nothing better than winding down in a bathroom with spa-like vibes. But as TikTok user @housetohomey recently proved, you don't need to spend a lot of cash to make it happen.

Advertisement

Courtesy of Den Garden, we came across the content creator's video of cheap spa bathroom hacks. In the TikTok clip, they suggest eight easy ideas, including one that we're seriously loving: decanting your mouthwash.

The concept involves pouring mouthwash into an attractive glass bottle with a stopper. This way, you can skip the ugly plastic bottle and display a piece that is functional ‌and‌ beautiful.

Advertisement

What's more, you'll be able to choose a container that matches your bathroom's style and decor. It's a painfully easy way to create a cohesive, spa-inspired vibe.

For a piece that similar to @housetohomey's bottle, look for glass liquor bottles or carafes. Often, these containers feature stunning etched designs and details, like this glass bottle on Amazon. You might also be able to find such vessels at craft stores or retailers like Target.

Advertisement

Just be sure to choose a bottle with an airtight stopper. Avoid using ones with wooden tops, which might deteriorate due to continuous exposure to mouthwash.

Other ways to make your bathroom more luxurious:

Another popular technique is to transfer your toiletries (think: shampoo, body wash, face wash) into matching bottles and uniform labels. This will further emphasize the cohesive look of an at-home spa.

Advertisement

Beyond toiletries, you can also invest in lush waffle towels. They'll look stunning in the bathroom, whether folded or hanging on a stylish hook. While you're at it, go for towels in colors that match your existing decor.

Finally, add a bath tray and fragrant greenery, such as a bundle of eucalyptus. Both items are removable, temporary, and perfect for transforming your bathroom into a soothing oasis.