These DIY Wall Treatments Are So Easy, but Museum-Worthy

The next time you're faced with a blank wall and zero inspiration, you might want to pick up flexible molding. Courtesy of @oliveandoakhome on TikTok, we recently learned that it can be used to create DIY wall treatments — and honestly, it's brilliant.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

If you're unfamiliar with flexible molding, it's essentially rubberized wooden trim, according to @oliveandoakhome. It's normally used to accent the edges of walls or fireplaces, but as the content creator proved, it can be used for so much more.

Basically, @oliveandoakhome adhered the flexible molding to their wall in the shape of three arches, then applied wood filler and caulk. Next, they sanded and painted the material to match the color of their wall. The result is a beautiful installation that adds dimension and character.

Advertisement

To take it a step further, @oliveandoakhome also added a sleek black frame and gold light fixture to each arch. The final design looks like something out of a museum!

Advertisement

The best part? This technique can be easily customized according to your preferences. For example, if your arches aren't your thing, you can make rectangles instead. Another option is to create three sets of two squares, with one stacked on top of each other.

And, of course, you're welcome to use frames and light fixtures that specifically match your space. Heck, even if you left the arches empty, they'll still look amazing.

Advertisement

You can buy flexible molding, also known as flexible trim, on Amazon.

Other easy DIY home projects:

If you loved this DIY wall treatment, check out this hack for making faux paned windows with peel-and-stick wall trim. It's especially ideal for renters, as the trim can be removed.

Another simple but impressive project involves painting the sides of your doors. It's an excellent way to spruce up your space with minimal effort.