This Renter-Friendly Window Hack Will Give Your Space More Personality

Calling all renters! If you're looking for an easy way to spruce up your space, you'll want to bookmark this easy DIY project. In a recent TikTok, user @blondesigns shows us how to make faux paned windows, and we are loving it.

Video of the Day

To create the look, @blondesigns used decorative peel-and-stick wall trim. She measured and cut the trim to fit her windows, creating a grid with the strips. "I love how much character this adds to the windows, plus it completely changes how the light comes into my space," the content creator says. "Now there's all these cute little shadows."

Her followers thought the hack was brilliant, adding that they'd love to try it in different colors. "It looks so nice!" commented one TikTok user. "This is awesome," said another person.

Understandably, due to the heat from the sun, some folks wondered if the trim's adhesive would hold up. (There's no word yet on how long they'll stick, as @blondesigns only recently made the project.) Other TikTokers noted that the windows will be more difficult to clean, which is a fair point. That said, if you don't have the patience or time to clean the separated faux window panes, you might want to skip this project.

If you do want to try this renter-friendly DIY, you can buy peel-and-stick trim on Amazon. It's also sold at hardware stores, such as Home Depot. It might also be called "peel and stick molding" and is available in various colors and thicknesses.

Other renter-friendly DIY projects:

Similarly, peel-and-stick vinyl tiles are perfect for upgrading the floor of your rental apartment. They're affordable, easy to install, and avialable in myriad stylish patterns.

One of the easiest ways to make your kitchen look expensive is to add lights with door sensors to your cabinets. These can be added with adhesive, so you won't have to drill anything.