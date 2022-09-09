Add a spooky yet stylish touch to your Halloween decor this season by framing your art with bones. But not just your average plastic prop bones — these bones are painted with plaster to produce a more authentic look. When piled around the edges of a frame, regular portraits appear more like apparitions, and landscapes or objects take on a more unearthly feel. Make just one frame to haunt a small corner of your space, or make several to create a bone-chillingly cool gallery wall. Scroll to the bottom for our many art prints ideas.